7 Must Haves From Black Businesses During Black History Month

According to the 2021 U.S. Census Annual Business Survey, the most recent data available, metro Atlanta is home to 8,663 Black-owned businesses and according to a report from the loan giant, LendingTree found the metro area has the highest rate of Black-owned businesses in the United States. There is even a Black Wall Street in DeKalb County which is not only a brick-and-mortar development for Black retailers and service providers, the Black Wall Street Market building sits in the former 125,000 sq. ft. Super Target building located just across from Stonecrest Mall.

So from all things hair and skin care to trendy fashion brands and spectacular artworks, there are great finds for consumers during Black History Month.

Here are 10 of Atlanta’s most popular Black-owned establishments to check out for your shopping needs.

1 Brave + Kind Bookshop – A thoughtfully curated collection of intentionally diverse + inclusive, artful stories for young readers from age four to young adults.

2 The Beehive – Located in Ponce City Market this store exclusively offers made in Atlanta goods and craft items. It’s also a place where designers can come to learn, grow, network, and flourish, and is still Atlanta’s only space that is run, owned, and operated completely by the Makers contained within.

3 The New Black Wall Street encompasses not only a single Black-owned business but also a variety of vendors, shops, and food options. Their mission is to enhance the growth of minority and women-owned businesses across the United States by increasing their size and number.

4 Atlanta’s famous Busy Bee Cafe is getting the recognition it so richly deserves after nearly 60 years of serving up “the South on a plate.” Known for its ultra-authentic soul food menu, the tiny but intimate restaurant on Auburn Avenue in the heart of Atlanta’s Black business district, the Busy Bee Café won the 2021 Bib Gourmand Award and this year was named one of only 10 restaurants in a town full of restaurants to make the prestigious Michelin Guide.

5 The Miguel Wilson Collection created by celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson, the Miguel Wilson Collection is a luxury men’s fashion label composed of suits, sportscoats, trousers, shirts, and accessories. Wilson is known for creating custom designs for high-profile men including 2Chainz, Akon, Ne-Yo, Method Man, Will Packer, Lamar Odom, and Maryland’s first Black governor Wes Moore.

6 Jungalow® started as a design blog in Justina Blakeney’s tiny, plant-filled living room back in 2009 and has since grown into a lifestyle brand and the go-to source for jungalicious design goods and inspiration. And although it is not technically Atlanta based it’s been featured and House Beautiful and Architectural Design, and it’s worth you checking out online.

7 Flawless Imperfection – Youth being the order of the day, especially in Atlanta you can wow friends and family with a quick lunchtime facial that will have you acting and certainly feeling younger than your age. The one-hour transformation is a true treat and you’ll appreciate the compliments afterward.

