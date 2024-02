Keyshia Cole, K. Michelle, Trey Songz, Jaheim To Headline ‘Love Hard’ Tour In Atlanta

Some of the top R&B and soul crooners of this generation will headline the “Love Hard” tour. On Feb. 23, the tour will make its way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The tour, headlined by Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum selling, singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole with multi-platinum R&B icon Trey Songz, will also showcase the incredible talents of Jaheim, and K. Michelle. This groundbreaking tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective, promising a series of electrifying performances across the nation.

“I am beyond excited to announce ‘The Love Hard Tour,’ and to be collaborating with the Black Promoter’s Collective. This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music,” says Keyshia Cole

“Keyshia Cole ignited the music scene with a passion in R&B reminiscent of the soul singers of the past. Her captivating tone and lyrical prowess instantly drew me in, and I am thrilled to join forces with her on the “Love Hard” tour, where the legacy of soulful storytelling continues to unfold,” states BPC President Shelby Joyner

The “Love Hard” tour is a celebration of soulful melodies, captivating vocals, and powerful performances. Keyshia Cole, known for her chart-topping hits and emotionally charged music, will lead this extraordinary lineup, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Joining her are Trey Songz, whose dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences worldwide, Jaheim, known for his timeless R&B classics, and K. Michelle, who’s recognized for her raw talent and unapologetic authenticity.