‘Real Housewives’ Porsha Williams’ Husband Simon Guobadia Denied Citizenship for Criminal Background

by Lee Edward

Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams’ husband, was denied U.S. citizenship due to his criminal history.

The outlet, Hollywood Unlocked, reports that Guobadia is accused of committing several felonies such as bank fraud, credit card fraud, identity fraud, and others.

Last year, Williams and Guobadia celebrated their dream come true with two wedding ceremonies.

Promoting season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Williams previously expressed to People her delight in the weddings, which she described as a dream realized.

“It truly was. On that day, Simon and I were fully represented. She added that all the people who support and love us were present for us. It truly combined the whole family. For the traditional ceremony, a lot of his family flew in from Nigeria and various parts of the world.

According to People, on Nov. 25, Williams and Guobadia tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. The next day, she held a second celebration in front of 350 guests to commemorate her American heritage.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Guobadia is currently battling for U.S. citizenship. However, the outlet reports that his case is being dismissed, as stated in the filing notes.

In July 2022, Guobadia’s application for U.S. citizenship and naturalization was denied, as stated in the legal documents.

His citizenship application was denied in 1985 and he was declared deportable. As a result, on December 28 of that year, he chose to leave the United States voluntarily. In June 1986, he reentered and once again prolonged his stay beyond the 6-month visitor visa limit. Simon Guobadia pleaded guilty to the felony of bank and credit card fraud and was subsequently arrested in September 1987.

