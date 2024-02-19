Morehouse College Celebrates 5 Top Minds in Arts, Business and Education

Five of the nation’s brightest and most distinguished men in their respective fields took the stage at Bank of America Auditorium at the Shirley Massey Executive Conference Center at Morehouse College to share insights with students and guests in an open forum during the revered institution’s Founders week from Monday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 18.

Honorees included; John David Washington, actor, film producer and son of famed actor Denzel Washington; Rev. Dr. Aaron Parker, senior pastor of Zion Hill Church and Morehouse professor of philosophy and religion; Mack Wilbourn owner and president of Mack II, Inc.; Dale E. Jones, CEO of Magna Vista Partners and a Morehouse College trustee emeritus, and Raymond J. McGuire, president of Lazard and former New York City mayoral candidate.

“You will hear from leaders today, who are trailblazers and their conversation with us promises to be enlightening and inspiring. They are businessmen, artists, pastors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs who are proof that men of color with nurturing and support … and given access to education and developmental resources can impact the world for the betterment of humankind,” explained Morehouse president

Darla Miles, a Spelman College graduate and an Emmy Award-winning reporter moderated the Reflections of Excellence discussion to a capacity crowd of guests and Morehouse students past and present.

The 154-year-old institution, regarded as the world’s top-rated and most successful institution for Black education, established the Benny Awards for excellence in honor of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, an extraordinary educator and president of Morehouse College for 26 years; and the Candle Awards for non-alum who represent comparable commitments to exemplary and purposeful lives.

The Reflections of Excellence program brings together trailblazers receiving Benjamin Elijah Mays “Bennie” Awards and Candle Awards in 2024 for their achievements as leaders in their fields, including the arts, science and medicine, public service, business, civic leadership, education, and philanthropy. The awardees will discuss their lives, pathways to success and outlook on contemporary issues. The Benjamin Elijah Mays “Bennie” Award, one of the highest honors that Morehouse bestows on its alumni, is named for one of the College’s most revered Presidents, Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays, who served from 1940 to 1967. His legacy lives on in the College’s international stature and in the success of its alumni.

The Candle Award recognizes outstanding non-alumni who are exemplary in their professions and are committed to excellence, community service, and leadership, the values taught at Morehouse College.

