Early Voting Begins Today In Georgia, Here’s What You Should Know

Georgia voters will get an opportunity to vote early today for the presidential primary which will determine which candidates will be on the ballot in 2024. The leading candidates for both parties is Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

Early voting will end on March 8. However, because Georgia’s primary date is March 12, most of the races will be settled before the March 12 voting date.

In Georgia, all voters, regardless of political affiliations, are eligible to vote in either party’s primary, but not both.

The Democratic ballot includes, Biden, Marianne Williamson, and Dean Phillips. The Republican ballot includes Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott.

Georgia voters can discover where to vote early by visiting My Voter Page.

