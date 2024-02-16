Fani Willis’ Hearing On Romantic Relationship Is More Than A Spectacle, It’s An Attempt To Discredit A Powerful Black Woman

Fani Willis entered a Fulton County courtroom prepared to speak her truth. Initially, Willis’ attorneys attempted to block a subpoena for Willis to testify during the hearing held on Feb. 15, but the Fulton County District Attorney appeared in the courtroom before Judge Scott McAfee could make a decision. She was compelled to share her side of the story through testimony.

The hearing involves accusations of Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade and whether she benefited financially from their time dating. The judge’s ruling could impact the election interference case where Willis indicted Donald Trump and others over their alleged involvement with attempting to overturn the 2020 Election.

But during her fiery testimony, Willis provided details of the relationship and when it started. This came after a former acquaintance, Robin Yeartie, claimed through testimony that she was Willis and Wade kissing in 2019.

However, Willis and Wade both shared that their relationship began in 2022 and ended during the summer of 2023, before RICO indictments were announced against Donald Trump and others.

Willis also made it a point to highlight the real issue behind the hearing.

“These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” Willis said, pointing to the defense table. “I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”

One of the oldest playbooks in America is to play on tropes of the over-sexualized and angry Black woman. Willis’ sexual history with Wade was exposed during the hearing and some media pundits focused on her demeanor while on the stand. At one point, Willis yelled, “It’s all a lie,” before a break was called during the testimony.

Willis’ show of emotions faced criticism that hasn’t often been attributed to her white male counterparts. In fact, the man who she’s attempting to prosecute, Donald Trump, has shown similar moments of emotion that has not been criticized. Instead, it’s viewed as a display of power.

Another stereotype that’s being put to the forefront is the hyper-sexualization of Black women. Willis’ sexual history with Wade is being put on display. Her decision to have a consensual relationship is being criticized as her having a lack of judgement. And that alleged lack of judgement should be grounds to prove that she’s unable to preside over the RICO case.

But it’s all smear campaign in lieu to a larger goal by the attorneys who called for the hearing.

Over the past two years, Willis has gained national recognition for placing RICO indictments of two major figures, Trump and rapper Young Thug. She became the first District Attorney in American history to indict a former U.S. President.

Out of all of the criminal cases that Trump has faced since leaving office, Willis’ case appears to be the most solid. It’s a case where there’s proof of a crime in a phone call that Trump made to “find” more votes in the state of Georgia. Willis has also achieved several plea deals from co-defendants who are willing to testify against Trump.

And unlike any of the federal cases, Trump would not be able to receive a presidential pardon if convicted. In turn, Willis is the biggest threat to Trump. As Trump seeks another term in the White House, a campaign to shame Willis and have her removed from the RICO case is timely.

During the hearing, there has yet to be a moment where it’s clear that Willis benefited financially from her relationship with Wade. She’s revealed that she often paid for travel and returned money to split bills. She’s also said that she’s earned enough money over her career to afford such trips.

Overall, the entire hearing has shown itself to be a spectacle to bring attention away from the real issue at hand, the alleged attempt to steal an election by a former U.S. President. It’s also a smear campaign to discredit one of the most powerful Black women in America.

