Digital Daily

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Teaching Job Over OnlyFans Account

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP chapter president who pretended to be Black, has been fired from her teaching position in Tucson.

On Wednesday (February 14), Julie Farbarik, the Catalina Foothills School District’s Director of Alumni and Community Relations, announced the firing of Dolezal, who now publicly goes by the name Nkechi Diallo, according to KVOA.

Farbarik said Diallo’s social media posts are “contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy.”

Diallo has a public social media page that includes a link to an OnlyFans page operated by the teacher. According to Farbarik, district officials learned about her social media posts on Tuesday (February 13). Explicit photos of Diallo have surfaced on other public websites.

The firing comes after Diallo, known as Dolezal at the time, faced widespread backlash in 2014 for misidentifying herself as Black while serving as the president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington. Dolezal was a known civil rights leader and African studies professor in Washington before the controversy. She was accused of pretending to be Black for personal gain.

Dolezal resigned from her NAACP position amid the backlash.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights