Rachel Dolezal Fired From Teaching Job Over OnlyFans Account

Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP chapter president who pretended to be Black, has been fired from her teaching position in Tucson.

On Wednesday (February 14), Julie Farbarik, the Catalina Foothills School District’s Director of Alumni and Community Relations, announced the firing of Dolezal, who now publicly goes by the name Nkechi Diallo, according to KVOA.

Farbarik said Diallo’s social media posts are “contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy.”

Diallo has a public social media page that includes a link to an OnlyFans page operated by the teacher. According to Farbarik, district officials learned about her social media posts on Tuesday (February 13). Explicit photos of Diallo have surfaced on other public websites.

The firing comes after Diallo, known as Dolezal at the time, faced widespread backlash in 2014 for misidentifying herself as Black while serving as the president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington. Dolezal was a known civil rights leader and African studies professor in Washington before the controversy. She was accused of pretending to be Black for personal gain.

Dolezal resigned from her NAACP position amid the backlash.