Jermaine Dupri Spins, Holly Robinson-Peete And More Honored At ‘Women Raise The Game’ Brunch

Women Raise the Game hosted a memorable honoree experience during Super Bowl weekend in a celebration of empowerment and recognition of extraordinary women who play pivotal roles behind the scenes in sports. The exclusive affair, which took place at the prestigious Four Seasons Las Vegas, brought together trailblazers from the forefront and behind the scenes of sports, honoring their contributions and achievements throughout the years.

WRTG honorees included Holly Robinson-Peete (Actress-Philanthropist and wife of Retired NFL Player Rodney Peete, Philanthropist of the Year), Sammy Schuster (Mother of NFL Wide Receiver & Super Bowl Champion Juju Smith-Schuster, Visionary of the Year), Zaileen Janmohamed (President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, Woman of the Year), Laura Warner (Mother of 49ers Fred Warner & Buccaneers Troy Warner, Cultural Trailblazer of the Year), Taylor Rooks (Dynamic and versatile Sports Journalists, Journalist of the Year), Ana Martinez (Mother of LA Chargers Michael Davis, Cultural Impact Honoree). Other notable guests included Grammy Producer Hit-boy, Tech Entrepreneur & Diversity Advocate Marilyn Booker, and Actively Black CEO Lanny Smith.

The program followed with a message of unity and amplifying women’s voices by Josephine Martinez- Senior director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the NFL, who congratulated WRTG on “such a historic event”.

One of the unique highlights during the honoree experience was the touching moments when NFL players took the stage to honor the women who have supported them throughout their careers – their mothers. With heartfelt speeches and tokens of appreciation, these athletes expressed gratitude for the unwavering encouragement and sacrifices made by these dynamic women.

Juju Smith, New England Patriots Wide Receiver & Super Bowl Champion introduced his mother “My mother isn’t a normal woman she is a force of nature… for raising 7 kids and helping me become the man that I am today.”

Retired NFL Quarterback Rodney Peete gushed about his wife, Actress and Philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, “She has been the glue that kept my life and our family together”

Boldyn Networks CMO, Jeannie Weaver took to the stage with a call to action before introducing Honoree Zaileen Janmohamed, “Were just not reimagining for tomorrow, we’re building for it. That’s what we do, that’s who we are… and we know that without real diversity at the table you will never deliver world class solutions, and that’s what we are all about”.

Zaileen Janmohamed, President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee who received the Woman of the Year Award said, “Women really do raise the game. We are developing the next generation of leaders- female powerhouses and we have to do our part.”

The breathtaking floral ambiance and vibrant atmosphere was complete with a special performance by Grammy Award Winning Producer and Celebrity DJ, Jermaine Dupri who set the tone and kept the energy high throughout the event. Attendees enjoyed an unforgettable experience, sharing stories of inspiration, and celebrating the achievements and empowerment of these dynamic women who have served as the backbone of the organization and players in the NFL.

“This event is a tribute to the women whose tireless efforts have often gone unnoticed, yet they are the pillars of success within the NFL—shaping players’ careers, steering organizations, and driving impactful initiatives for the betterment of communities, Moreover, this event is not just about celebration; it’s also a platform to drive meaningful change. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting charitable causes dedicated to empowering women and fostering inclusivity within the sports industry,” said Tish Galindo the visionary behind this initiative.

Women Raise the Game exemplified the spirit of inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment, reflecting the ongoing efforts to create a more equitable and supportive environment for women who play integral roles behind the scenes in sports and beyond.

About Post Author