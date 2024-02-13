Porsha Williams Guobadia Is Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Photo: Getty Images

Porsha Williams Guobadia is back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Tuesday (February 13), Bravo announced that Williams Guobadia, who last appeared on RHOA in 2021, is returning for the show’s upcoming season 16.

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously, and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams Guobadia added in her own statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

The reality TV star also shared a video on Instagram announcing the news.

“Who said that?” Williams Guobadia said, referencing former RHOA star Kandi Burruss’ famous quote. “Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!”

Williams Guobadia exited RHOA after season 13 amid news that she was engaged to her now-husband Simon Guobadia, who was formerly married to friend of the show Falynn Pina. Social media users speculated about how the now-married couple got together following Williams Guobadia’s departure from RHOA. It was later reported that the pair started dating after Pina and Guobadia separated.

“I wasn’t running away,” Williams Guobadia told People in March 2023. “And I don’t think any of my followers who truly knew me would believe that I would run away from the show for that.”