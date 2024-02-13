Nigerian Bank CEO Among 6 People Killed In Helicopter Crash

Photo: Getty Images

The CEO of a major Nigerian bank was among the six people killed in a helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border, CNN reports.

Access bank confirmed that its chief executive, Herbert Wigwe, was killed in the crash on Friday (February 9).

“Herbert’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social impact initiatives have left an indelible mark on Access Holdings and the communities we serve. His legacy will never be forgotten,” the bank said in a statement on X.

Wigwe’s wife and son were also killed in the crash along with former group chairman of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and the helicopter’s two pilots, according to World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The crash occured in a chartered Airbus EC130 helicopter flying from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada, National Transportation Safety Board member Michael Graham said. The helicopter caught fire upon impact near Insterstate 15 in Halloran Springs, California around 10 p.m.

Witnesses reported that there was rain and a wintry mix at the time of the crash. The NTSB has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

In a statement, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the deaths were “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”