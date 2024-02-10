Digital Daily

Shariah Harris Becomes 1st Black Woman To Play In US Open Polo Championship

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Shariah Harris has made history in women’s polo.

According to USA Today, Harris became the first Black woman to play in the U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship on Sunday (February 4) at Port Mayaca Polo Club in Florida.

In a close match, Harris’ Work To Ride/Grand Champions defeated Iconica 6-5. Harris scored two goals including the game-winner in overtime.

“If I had it my way, it wouldn’t have been that interesting,” Harris said as she laughed. “We would have sealed it away and not have to go to overtime. Hopefully, my guardian angel will carry me through the whole tournament.”

Harris recognized her history-making achievement.

“I think I am always going to get a second look because I’m Black,” she said. “I’ve been given the label ‘trailblazer,’ so if that means me opening doors for other Black women, or women of color, or women who didn’t think they could do it, and I am the one that’s able to break barriers for them to make it through, then that’s good enough for me.”

