Mo’Nique Announces She’s Touring With Katt Williams After Viral Interviews

Photo: Getty Images

Mo’Nique says she’s teaming up with Katt Williams on tour after their interviews on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast went viral.

On Thursday (February 8), Mo’Nique took to Instagram with her husband, Sidney Hicks, to announce that she was joining Williams on his Dark Matter stand-up tour.

The comedian called Williams her non-biological “twin brother” before making the announcement.

“And I want to talk to them about our brother Katt Williams,” Mo’Nique said on social media. “Now y’all know that that’s my fraternal twin brother, non-biological, okay? And I wanna tell y’all about my twin brother Katt Williams, baby. Guess what? I’m gonna be joining my brother—my twin brother—Katt Williams on the Dark Matter Tour.”

“So I’m excited, we are excited. I cannot wait to see y’all, Connecticut,” she continued. “I’ll see y’all tomorrow night with our brother, Katt Williams. All over New York with our brother Katt Williams. And I’ll say this, too—and I told him this: I said for as funny and as talented as you are, your heart is far bigger.”

The announcement came after Mo’Nique appeared on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. The Oscar winner took aim at Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, D.L. Hughley, Tiffany Haddish, and more, similarly to how Williams called out several Black comedians in his viral interview with Sharpe.

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is also set to join Williams on tour as an opener for select dates. Torrei Hart said she’s staying out of the “beef” between her ex-husband and Williams.

“Whatever’s going on between him and Katt, that’s not my beef,” she told TMZ last month. “I have beef with no one, okay?”