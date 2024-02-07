Georgia Lawmaker Derrick Jackson Introduces Bill That Would Remove Donald Trump From State’s Ballot

Georgia Rep. Derrick Jackson introduced a bill that would bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot. On Feb. 6, Jackson, a Democrat from Tyrone, Georgia, introduced HB 1159.

The bill, known as the Oath Act, uses section 3 of the 14th Amendment which states that any person who engaged in an insurrection should be barred from holding or seeking an elected office.

Trump infamously gave a jarring speech on Jan. 6, 2021 before a multitude of his followers violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Georgia would be added to a list of states such as Maine and Colorado who have also attempted to ban Trump from its ballots.

On Feb. 8, lawyers who represent the state of Colorado will present arguments to the Supreme Court over Trump being barred from its ballot. It will be the first time that the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause will be tested by the highest court in the land.

Trump’s lawyers argue that presidents are not subject to the insurrection clause because it is not specific to elected offices. They also claim that he did not participate in the insurrection.

The Supreme Court’s ruling could have a major impact during the upcoming election season if Trump is barred from several state ballots.

In Georgia, HB 1159 will face an uphill battle as it would need support from Republican lawmakers who control both legislative chambers.

Furthermore, several Republican leaders in the state such as Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, are subjects in Trump’s alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 election in Georgia.

A district judge already ruled that Trump can’t claim immunity over the Jan. 6 attacks that occurred in 2021.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

