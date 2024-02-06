Super Bowl Opening Night 2024: Why NFL Players Are Hype For Usher’s Halftime Performance

The start to a week of Super Bowl festivities kicked off on Monday with “Opening Night 2024.” The players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were present at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for sports’ biggest media day.

Over 6,000 media members from 26 countries were credentialed for Super Bowl Opening Night.

Each team was provided an hour in the spotlight to share thoughts on the big game and spending a week in Vegas.

One of the most anticipated moments of the week will be Usher’s halftime performance as the music icon will bring a touch of Atlanta’s culture to the Super Bowl. One fan even brought a life-sized cardboard replica of the diamond-selling artist.

ADW/Real Times Media caught up with several players who were all hype for Usher’s anticipated halftime show.

Terrance Mitchell: San Francisco 49ers

“Usher is about to set it off. I’m excited about, “It’s seven o’clock on the dot, I’m in my drop top!” Yeah, it’s going to be big!”

Darius Harris: Kansas City Chiefs

“It’s going to be great. He can do some of the old Usher and some of his new songs. I hope he can invite some of us to come back to check him out at his Las Vegas residency after the Super Bowl.”

Skyy Moore: Kansas City Chiefs

“I’m young, but my parents used to play Usher back in the day. I think it will be a good show. My favorite song has to be ‘Same Girl.’ My boys and I would try to sing that song back in high school. So I know it’s going to be a great show.”

Wanya Morris: Kansas City Chiefs

“My favorite Usher song is ‘Let It Burn’ and my favorite album is ‘Confessions.’ I can sing that entire album. I won’t get a chance to see it, but it’s going to be exciting for the fans.”

Izaiah Gathings: Kansas City Chiefs

“He’s going to come in here and rock it. I listened to him when I was younger. He’s going to come out here and do his thing. It’s also great for the Black community to have a legend like that perform at the Super Bowl.”

