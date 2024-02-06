Celebrity designer Miguel Wilson announces 100 prom tuxedo give-a-way

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson partners 100 Black Men of Atlanta and 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County to donate 100 free tuxedos for prom

Celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson announced that he is partnering with 100 Black Men of Atlanta and 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County to donate 100 tuxedos to 2024 prom-goers.

The owner of the Miguel Wilson Collection, Wilson has pledged to provide 50 free tuxedoes in the Atlanta area and 50 free tuxedos in the D.C. area to kids in need who want to attend prom.

“We are working to give 100 kids free tuxedos for prom,” Wilson said. “We want to work with kids who need help, whose parents may not be able to help them. We are so happy to have 100 Black Men of Atlanta and 100 Black men of Prince George’s County as friends and partners.”

Wilson has also decided to partner with his clients to serve more kids in need. For every client who buys a suit or tuxedo by February 28, Wilson will donate a free tuxedo to the kid of their choice for prom. This allows friends and teachers all over the country to bless a kid in need.

Over the last couple of years, the Miguel Wilson Collection has been known as a go-to brand for celebrity and high-profile men, as well as a leader in wedding attire for men. Its signatures are creative design, impeccable fits, and unique materials.

“I’m all about philanthropy, but it’s deeper than that. Making people look and feel good for important occasions is what I do. We usually deal with men who need to look good on their wedding day or want to look good for a special occasion. And we understand that prom is a special occasion for kids, so it’s our job to help them look and feel good too, even if their families can’t afford it,” Wilson said.

Created by celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson, the Miguel Wilson Collection is a luxury men’s fashion label composed of suits, sportcoats, trousers, shirts, and accessories. With a signature Wedding Collection offered at many high-end bridal boutiques throughout the country, and two flagship stores, the Miguel Wilson Collection has been the choice for many high-profile men on their wedding day, including Hollywood producer Will Packer, reality stars Peter Thomas and Todd Tucker, NFL players Bobby Rainey and Travis Daniels, actor Josh Morgan, and rapper 2 Chainz.

For more information about the Miguel Wilson Collection, please visit https://www.miguelwilson.com/.

