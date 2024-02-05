Exclusive: Steph Curry Shares Thoughts On Trae Young’s NBA All-Star Snub

Trae Young has compiled one of the greatest statistical seasons in NBA history. However, the only player in the league averaging 27 points per game and 11 assists was left off of this year’s NBA All-Star team. It’s the second time Young was not chosen for the team after averaging over 25 points and 10 assists.

Following Saturday night’s win against the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry shared thoughts with ADW on Young being snubbed from the team.

“There’s a lot that goes into All-Star selection, from the fans votes, media and coaches,” Curry said. “It’s a competitive selection from each position. After the game, I told him that it would all come back to him if he continues to approach the game in the right way. To play with joy. Don’t let it build any type of resentment because he’s not acknowledged. I’m sure it’s a couple of injuries on the Eastern Conference. I’m sure that’s not the way he wanted to get in, but he’ll be there in Indiana to be a representative. If you continue to approach the game in the right way, continue to work on your craft, it’ll come back to him. The year before the first time I made it, you get that snub tag. It’s kind of like a chip on your shoulder as a motivator. You can use that energy, but I’m sure he’ll be there.”

Led by Young, the Hawks have put together their best winning streak of the season. Along with defeating Curry’s Warriors, the Hawks achieved victories against LeBron James’ Lakers, Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns, and the Toronto Raptors.

Tonight, they will have another formidable opponent as they take on the L.A. Clippers led by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.

