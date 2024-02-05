B-Aware Foundation Kicks Off Black History Month With ‘Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes’ Benefiting Affirmations Across Atlanta

Atlanta is renowned for its vibrant and diverse artistic community, boasting a wealth of talent ranging from recording artists, film/tv professionals, painters, graffiti gurus, photographers, tattoo artists and everything in between.

Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes powered by The B-Aware Foundation in partnership with The A-Town Art Agency, Urban Hippie and Bass Family, 25 to Art, Best End Brewing and City of Ink, aims to celebrate and showcase this incredible pool of creativity on February 10, 2024 from 7:00PM-1:00AM at Peters Street Station in the Historic Castleberry Hills Neighborhood in Downtown Atlanta.

This event will provide a platform for artists and enthusiasts to come together for a purpose.

Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes is a counter-culture art experience and fundraiser for Affirmations Across Atlanta. This initiative paints positive affirmation murals in places where they’re needed the most to uplift the surrounding community. The event will bring together the city’s top tattoo shops, distilleries and breweries, art galleries and installations, as well as sneaker themed art, all under one roof.

This unique gathering promises to be a taste-maker’s paradise, attracting Atlanta’s art lovers, sneaker freaks, alcohol enthusiasts, and body art junkies for an unforgettable experience. Come network with the network, have a great time, and give back to a worthy cause.

RSVP Here: https://www.tbasatl.com/event- info/tattoos-booze-art-shoes- we-do-it-for-the-love- fundraiser

