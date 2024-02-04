Kandi Burruss Exits ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | Video

Since 2009, Atlanta-based multi-hyphenate entertainment heavyweight Kandi Burruss has been a regular on the Bravo reality series. On Sunday, Feb. 4, the veteran singer, actress and music producer revealed her decision to leave the “Real of Housewives Atlanta” reality show Variety’s Marc Malkin while on the Grammy red carpet.

After 14 seasons of watching Burruss deal with high-velocity drama and interpersonal relationship tension, it’s easy to forget that she wasn’t in the original cast. Joining during the show’s second season, the singer-songwriter-actress holds the record for being the longest-serving cast member.

When asked about the show, Burruss responded, “I must admit that I’m not keeping up at the moment. I’m falling behind. I’ve already mentioned it, so I’ll reiterate. This year, I have made the decision not to return. During the 14 seasons that have passed, we were given a bit too much leisure time to lounge around. However, this period allowed me to embark on numerous alternative endeavors, and as a result, I have a number of substantial upcoming projects in progress. Needless to say, I am tremendously thrilled about these prospects.”

The introspective entertainer Burruss emphasized that “after having some time to reflect, a friend asked me why I continue to engage in this behavior. My response was that I have been doing it for such a long time that the mere thought of not doing it feels odd. Therefore, I ultimately decided that I should continue. I’ll be taking a break and a moment, not returning this year.”

