Sunny Hostin Of ‘The View’ Says Son Was Repeatedly Called N-Word While At Florida Beach

Photo: Getty Images

Sunny Hostin is opening up about a time when her son was called a racial slur several times while on a beach in Florida, People reports.

Hostin discussed the incident on Thursday’s (February 1) episode of The View. During the episode, the co-hosts talked about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley alleging that former President Barack Obama caused a racial divide in America.

“I don’t agree with where Nikki Haley is on race. I’m much closer to where Joe Biden is in 2021,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “I don’t think the American people are racist, I think there’s a history of racism. Or Vice President Harris saying, ‘No, I don’t believe that America is racist but there’s a history and we are still living with racism that we have to deal with.’ It is not the vast majority of people in this country.”

“The FBI director said White supremacy is the biggest threat to our country today,” Hostin responded.

Farah Griffin said she still doesn’t believe she’s encountering racist people in her day-to-day life.

“If you looked like me, you would believe differently,” Hostin said as the audience applauded.

“Just to understand, do we think the vast majority of Americans are racist? That’s what I’m trying to…help me understand,” Farah Griffin asked.

“I think there is a significant portion that are racist and you can’t dismiss my lived experience,” Hostin said.

Hostin then went on to detail the incident where her son was called the N-word several times while walking down a beach in Florida.

“When I say that there are a lot of racists in this country, I just experienced my son, walking down the beach, being called the N-word several times in Florida,” Hostin said. “So you can’t say, ‘I believe that the vast majority of people aren’t racist.’ We don’t know that and my lived experience…”

“There are 300 million people in this country. I would never minimize your lived experience, any more than I would mine as an Arab woman,” Farah Griffin told Hostin in response.