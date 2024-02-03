Atlanta Hawks Win Three Straight After Defeating Phoenix Suns, Trae Young Responds To All-Star Snub

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns 129-120 to pull off our their three win in a row. From the onset, the Hawks displayed high energy offensively led by Trae Young’s aggression.

It was the first game after All-Star reserves were announced and Young was left off of the team after averaging 27 points and 11 assists during the season. He’s the only player in the league averaging those numbers.

He finished the game with 32 points and 15 assists.

Young spoke briefly about being an All-Star snub during post game. He could still make it if he’s named as an injury replacement.

“I would go because I’m not just representing just myself,” Young said. “But I haven’t got an offer yet, so who knows.”

But while Young led in scoring, the Hawks put together a team effort as six players reached double-figures in scoring.

After facing LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the Hawks will next take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Young spoke about the match-up.

“We have a chance to go out and compete and try to win,” Young said. “They obviously have a big time player, an all-time great on their team. But you can’t get caught up. You have to focus on your team and yourself, making sure you’re ready and prepared to go out there and win.”

The Hawks will take on the Warriors tonight at 7:30 p.m.

About Post Author