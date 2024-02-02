Usher Reveals New Details About His Early Relationship With Beyoncé

Photo: Getty Images

Usher is revealing new details about his early relationship with Beyoncé.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Usher addressed rumors that he was Beyoncé’s nanny when they were younger.

“First of all, how can I be a nanny? I’d be a manny,” Usher quipped on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer clarified that he wasn’t Beyoncé’s nanny, but he did watch over her and her former group members.

“(Producer and musician) Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time,” Usher said. “This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house.”

“I had to watch ‘em ‘cause I was like the, you know, the authority ‘cause I guess I was the teenager at the time,” he continued, noting that he made “certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time.”

During the podcast, Usher also said he knew early on that there “was something very special” about Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child.

“Destiny’s Child, they all thrive, even still to this day. When you see them and you see them together, they all thrive. They all are an incredible unit. Beyoncé had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was very much different,” he said. “To see that she’s done so amazing, and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better. Whether it’s musically, in life or creativity, or all of it.”