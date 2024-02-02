Digital Daily

Usher Reveals New Details About His Early Relationship With Beyoncé

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Usher is revealing new details about his early relationship with Beyoncé.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Usher addressed rumors that he was Beyoncé’s nanny when they were younger.

“First of all, how can I be a nanny? I’d be a manny,” Usher quipped on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer clarified that he wasn’t Beyoncé’s nanny, but he did watch over her and her former group members.

“(Producer and musician) Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time,” Usher said. “This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house.”

“I had to watch ‘em ‘cause I was like the, you know, the authority ‘cause I guess I was the teenager at the time,” he continued, noting that he made “certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time.”

During the podcast, Usher also said he knew early on that there “was something very special” about Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child.

“Destiny’s Child, they all thrive, even still to this day. When you see them and you see them together, they all thrive. They all are an incredible unit. Beyoncé had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was very much different,” he said. “To see that she’s done so amazing, and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better. Whether it’s musically, in life or creativity, or all of it.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights