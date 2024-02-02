Delta Airlines to Offer Special Collection of Black Films During Black History Month

In a groundbreaking and what to many may seem an unlikely new collaboration, the African American Film Critics Association will partner with Delta Air Lines to offer a special collection of in-flight movies to celebrate Black History Month.

Working closely with Delta’s In-flight Entertainment team and BOLD, Delta’s Black Community Business Resource Group, AAFCA members have curated a collection of films featuring a number of favorites with Black audiences, the movies will showcase Black-themed stories and genres based on the Black experience.

Scheduled to debut in early February, the collection will be available throughout the entire month.

Gil Robertson, the president of AAFCA, believes that in-flight movies provide a prime opportunity to explore titles which may be less familiar to non-Black audiences. “Over the years, I have encountered remarkable stories that expanded my perspective on diverse individuals and cultures worldwide. Our collection provides a showcase for the richness of Black-themed stories, and I hope that Delta passengers will enjoy a similar experience,” Robertson said.

Featured inflight films on Delta will include:

Director Barry Jenkins delivers a stunning and sensuous film, beautifully crafted and performed, in his adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel, If Beale Street Could Talk. Young lovers navigate an unjust world in this story.

Directed and co-written by Robert Townsend, The Five Heartbeats is a film that follows a fictional Black male quintet in the ’60s.

A lively and colorful musical film, Dreamgirls features Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, and Jennifer Hudson.

The Oscar-winning hit Shaft introduced the first African American action hero into the mainstream.

Malcolm Lee, writer and director of the hit film The Best Man crafted this timeless comedy, delving into the intertwined lives and romances of a close-knit circle of friends.

Spike Lee’s thought-provoking film, School Daze, delves into colorism and classism within a college setting.

Starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, Friday is a side-splitting buddy comedy.

Love Jones – A now-classic romantic comedy that explores the passionate and intelligent aspects of love.

Following African American students navigating racial politics at a predominantly white college, Dear White People is a sly and provocative satire of race relations in the age of Obama.

Directed by Spike Lee, Crooklyn is a poignant and humorous portrayal of a Black middle-class family living in Brooklyn during the 1970s.

As they prepare for one of their weddings, three longtime friends in Inglewood recall shared childhood memories.

A powerful musical drama film from 1992, Sarafina tells the story of a South African school uprising against apartheid.

The films will be available for viewing throughout Black History Month.

