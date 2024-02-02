Atlanta Hawks, Chase Collaborate With ATL Alumni To Celebrate Black History Month

To celebrate Black History Month, the Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Atlanta Hawks, and Chase collaborated with ATL Alumni, an Atlanta lifestyle brand, to create two new stylish hoodies that reflect the team’s identity and the city’s culture of creativity and innovation. These items are available for purchase at the Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at State Farm Arena when the team takes on Phoenix later today and throughout February. All Chase cardholders will receive $10 off the purchase of any item from the limited-edition collection. Cardholders will also receive $20 off their purchase in the Hawks Shops (in-arena only) when they use their Chase debit or credit card on a purchase of $100 or more.

The limited-edition hoodies blend modern comfort and style, boasting options for streetwear fashion fans in Atlanta. The ‘We Built This City’ hoodie features a black base, ATL Alumni’s trademark font and tag “Atlanta: We Built This City!” in white lettering. Across the back of the hoodie details their mantra “LOCAL WORK. GLOBAL IMPACT. A UNITED EFFORT TO MAKE ATLANTA THE GREATEST PLACE ON EARTH,” integrated with a logo of the Hawks and ATL Alumni below in red lettering. The “For the Love of Atlanta” hoodie features a heather grey base and a red script font with the A in Atlanta in the shape of a heart. The back side of this hoodie features an ensemble of occupations listed in three rows of seven with the tag “AND ALL OTHER ATLIENS THAT MAKE ATLANTA THE GREATEST PLACE ON EARTH” at the bottom.

“We are excited to partner alongside Chase to develop a unique, limited-edition collection with ATL Alumni,” said Amy Serino, Hawks Senior Vice President of Brand Merchandising. “Partnering with a local brand that resonates authentically within our community is key and ATL Alumni delivers great products with a great message. We’re proud to work alongside Keon on this intentional Black History Month capsule for our fans.”

The Atlanta Hawks and Chase identified ATL Alumni as a company whose apparel reflects the city’s rich history, vibrant culture and multifaced fashion identity.

“The ATL Alumni team is incredibly grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with the Atlanta Hawks and Chase,” said Keon Young, founder of ATL Alumni. “Our relationship with the Hawks has given us a platform to continue speaking to our city and to inspire, guide, and motivate our ATLiens, so we’re excited for this collection and appreciative for the Hawks and Chase.”

ATL Alumni was founded in 2018 by HBCU graduate Keon Young. They are a streetwear-lifestyle brand embodying the values, aspirations, interests, attitudes and opinions of locals and transplants that call Atlanta home. The Hawks and Chase are proud to collaborate with ATL Alumni and help cultivate our community.

In 2020, the Atlanta Hawks and Chase formed a multi-year partnership with several pillar programs focused on increasing financial health in Atlanta’s communities and creating economic opportunities for local residents. Most recently, for this year’s MLK Day celebration, the Hawks and Chase joined forces to host “A Transparent Conversation About Homeownership in Atlanta” panel discussion with the goal of educating first-time homebuyers on the process. In addition, Chase and the Hawks are teaming up again for the Hawks’ fifth annual ‘HBCU Night Presented by Chase’ on February 23, celebrating the educational excellence and unique culture of the more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

