Nia Long to Play Michael Jackson’s Mother In Upcoming Biopic

Photo: Getty Images

Nia Long is set to the play Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael Jackson, in an upcoming biopic on the King of Pop.

According to Variety, Michael, a biographical drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is in production and is expected to hit the big screen in April 2025.

It was announced that Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, will portray the legendary musician, Colman Domingo will play patriarch Joe Jackson, and Long will act as the mother.

“Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career,” Fuqua said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

Long said in a statement: “Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure.”

Michael is set to chronicle the legacy of a “brilliant yet complicated man,” according to the longline. Graham King along with co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain, are serving as producers.

“Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son,” King said in a statement.