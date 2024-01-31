Nicki Minaj Fans Attack ‘Little Miss Flint’ Amid Meg Thee Stallion Feud

Photo: Getty Images

A 16-year-old Black climate activist from Flint, Michigan was attacked online by Nicki Minaj fans after offering a way for the rapper and Megan Thee Stallion to give back amid their ongoing beef.

On Sunday (January 28), Mari Copeny, known as “Little Miss Flint,” called on Nicki and Megan to help fund a water filter she created to get clean water to Flint and other communities dealing with a clean water crisis.

“I have an idea! Let me introduce myself. I’m Mari and I’m a 16 year old from Flint, MI. I have been working half of my life to get clean water not just to Flint but to hundreds of other communities dealing with clean water crisis,” Copeny said in a now-viral tweet.

“Both of you have HUGE platforms. So I have a couple ideas,” she continued. “Your new songs will be getting tons of streams. Can you please consider pledging to donate $0.01 for every stream you have on these songs for the next 24 to 48 hours?”

Hey @NICKIMINAJ and @theestallion I have an idea! Let me introduce myself. I’m Mari and I’m a 16 year old from Flint, MI. I have been working half of my life to get clean water not just to Flint but to hundreds of other communities dealing with clean water crisis. pic.twitter.com/d4BZUn6mAG — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) January 28, 2024

Copeny’s suggestion came after Megan released “Hiss,” in which she included a bar about “Megan Law’s,” which seemed to be a shot at Nicki. Nicki then took aim at Megan on social media and later released “Big Foot,” dissing the rapper who was shot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

Several social media users attacked Copeny for her attempt to spread awareness about the clean water crisis amid the beef.

“You can filter the water we use after we mop the floor with this bxtch @theestallion. Until then step aside baby! Grown folk business,” one user, who appeared to be a Nicki fan, tweeted.

“Hey Mari, shut the f*** up and call some government we busy today,” another user tweeted.

“Girl clean it yourself we’re going to be busy streaming Big Foot 2 hours from now,” a third user said.

Copeny shared the disparaging tweets on social media and noted that she hadn’t received a response from Nicki or Megan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mari Copeny (@littlemissflint)

This post has been up 24 hours

-6.6 million impressions

-No response from either @NICKIMINAJ or Megan

-I have gotten HUNDREDS of negative comments from Barbz and been called all types of names. https://t.co/zIvvc1G3yH — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) January 29, 2024