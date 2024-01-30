ADW News

Three American Soldiers Killed In Jordan Were Residents Of Georgia

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

The nation is mourning the deaths of three soldiers who were killed during a drone strike at a U.S. military base in Jordan. All were residents of Georgia. 

The identified soldiers include Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah.

The incident occurred on Jan. 28 after a “one-way unmanned aerial system (OWUAS) impacted their container housing units near the Syrian border,” known as Tower 22. 

President Joe Biden responded to the attack during a speech in South Carolina. He promised to respond to the attacks. “We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” he said.  Biden added, “and we shall respond.”

In a statement, Biden also said, “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the deaths of three of our U.S. service members and the wounding of other American troops in an attack last night against U.S. and coalition forces, who were deployed to a site in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS. These brave Americans and their families are in my prayers, and the entire Department of Defense mourns their loss.” 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp  issued a statement saying, “Marty, the girls, and I are saddened to learn of the deaths of three service members based out of Georgia. These Soldiers gave the last full measure of devotion in service to this country. This inexcusable loss of life and the attack from terrorists that resulted in these casualties is a reminder of why we stand with the friends of liberty. The entire Kemp family asks that Georgians everywhere join us in keeping the loved ones of those lost in this attack in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.”

Sgt. William J. Rivers, 46, served in the Army Reserve as an interior electrician. Among his awards and decorations are the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. 

Spc. Kennedy L. Sanders, 24, served in the Army Reserve as a horizontal construction engineer. Her awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. 

Spc. Breonna A. Moffett, 23, served in the Army Reserve as a horizontal construction engineer. Her awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

