Quavo Enters Spirits Business With Launch Of White X Cognac

After years of success as a member of Migos, Quavo is now delving into the spirits industry. The Atlanta-based rapper teamed-up with Sazerac to introduce the new white cognac, White X Cognac.

Quavo recently hosted a launch party at Suite Lounge in Atlanta where he offered drinks to guests and media members. He was also joined by radio host Big Tigger who both did a toast to the new year and new brand.

“What I love about White X is that it’s an entirely different drink experience than any other type of cognac,” Quavo said. “I’m a big believer in challenging the status quo, and I think that’s the role of white cognac. White X is for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up, put in the work and celebrate their accomplishments. This is the drink they’ve been waiting for. Neat or in a cocktail, White X is smooth and sippable – a reward for the hustle.”

White X seeks to transform the category by ushering in a new era of luxury with a smoother, sweeter and more mixable white cognac offering made available to all cognac lovers in the US beginning immediately at launch.

Jess Scheerhorn, Global Cognac Brand Director at Sazerac, also provided insight.

“White X challenges the traditional cognac category with its fresh and light taste – it’s a total departure from many pre-conceived perceptions about cognac overall,” Sazerac said. “Quavo’s electrifying style and willingness to break down barriers makes him the perfect fit to help us debut this brand.”

