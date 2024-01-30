Free Mental Health Awareness Webinar for HBCU Students to Take Place Jan. 31

The interactive webinar, “New Year, New Me: Taking Care of the ‘Me’ in Mental Health,” will focus on goal setting, positive visualization, and promoting self-care.

Juggling classes, social life, and achieving personal goals can take an emotional toll on college students, but help is available, courtesy of an “unapologetically free” mental health awareness webinar on Jan. 31 for HBCU students.

The interactive webinar, called “New Year, New Me: Taking Care of the ‘Me’ in Mental Health,” will focus on goal setting, positive visualization, and promoting self-care. Hosted by UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building (ICB) and The Steve Fund, the event allows students to create personalized vision boards that inspire students to “improve their mental well-being and work toward a brighter future.”

The virtual event will take place Wed. Jan. 31 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Those interested can register here.

UNCF formed ICB in 2006, which provides direct support and technical assistance to 42 HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions. Its aim is to propel student success, community advancement, and fight for educational equity and racial justice.

The Steve Fund is a leading organization that focuses on building understanding and supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. The group hosts workshops and seminars, workforce initiatives, and offers higher education consulting

About Post Author