Rickey Smiley Breakdown on Instagaram is about much more than Katt Williams, Kings of Comedy Diss [Video]

During a recent Instagram Live, Rickey Smiley broke out in tears, which many fans attribute to Katt Williams’ viral interview with Shannon Sharpe (watch below). But that’s a pretty shallow read of what really happened and had Smoley so upset in the Instagram live post.

On Jan. 6, sports talk show host and analyst Shannon Sharpe, a Super Bowl hoste comedian Katt Williams on “Club Shay Shay” podcast, and the Hall of Fame tight end allowed Williams to verbally toss grenades in every direction without interruption, a fact that was decried by many.

Williams made much ado about Smiley’s claims that he was initially slated to play Money Mike in the Friday SAfter Next film. During the comedian’s appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams said Smiley lied when he sat down with Sharpe on the podcast and said he auditioned to play the iconic pimp character

But think about, it do you think Williams’s comments were so scathing that it could really bring Smiley, a professional to tears. Of course not. How about Smiley lost his beloved son one year to the day, Jan. 29, 2023.

The Williams conversation on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, with over 54 million views on YouTube in just three days, has sent shockwaves in every direction and earned Sharpe an impressive $660,000 in the process while he lambasted multiple comedians, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Faizon Love, and Tiffany Haddish, was the Friday After Next star.

But get it right, there are things that are bigger and of much more weight than Katt Williams speaking ill of a fellow comedian.

In his response to speculative reports, Rickey explained that his raw emotions spilling out for everyone to see was a culmination of grief following the death of his son, Brandon Smiley, a particularly touching gospel song, and mounting anxiety as the one-year anniversary of his son’s tragedy draws near. Not insults spewed by Williams on the viral “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Jan. 3.

