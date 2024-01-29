Atlanta Science Festival Returns In 2024, Here’s What To Expect

Atlanta Science Festival (ASF) presented by Delta Air Lines, the city’s ultimate celebration of all things science and one of the largest of its kind in the country, returns March 9-23. All ages can experience more than 100 interactive and educational events. The Exploration Expo, a giant science bash in Piedmont Park, returns as the grand finale of the Festival.

“The Atlanta Science Festival aims to celebrate science and spark curiosity,” says Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Science ATL–the engineers of the Atlanta Science Festival. “We are thrilled for this year’s Festival and look forward to seeing the community come together through their appreciation for science.”

The 2024 Atlanta Science Festival allows both children and adults to explore a variety of topics such as AI and brain imaging, amphibians and snapping turtles, circus acts and coffee, bugs and birds, walks through oak forests, and storytelling shows.

The Festival will kickstart with the Science and Engineering Day at Georgia Tech. An array of hands-on STEAM activities, exhibits, and demonstrations will feature robotics, brains, biology, space, art, nanotechnology, paper, computer science, wearable tech, bioengineering, chemical engineering, systems engineering, and more. Additionally, guests will have opportunities to meet student researchers and learn about the exciting things happening at Georgia Tech.

All Atlanta Science Festival events take place at venues throughout metro Atlanta. Many events are free and some require registration and/or a nominal fee.

The Exploration Expo, Atlanta’s family-favorite science event, closes the festival with a bang. Curious kids and adults descend upon Piedmont Park to experience interactive science booths and live science presentations. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23, Free, Piedmont Park, at the intersection of Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street, Atlanta.)

“We’re honored to create a space that showcases the talent, innovation, and creativity in the world of science,” Salaita says. “Our goal is to provide outlets that ensure underrepresented voices are heard, and that the reach of science learning continues to expand and be accessible to all.”

