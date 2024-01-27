Luka Doncic Scores 73 In Historic Night At State Farm Arena, Reacts To Atlanta Crowd’s Cheers

Luka Doncic will always have ties to Atlanta. On the 2018 draft night, Doncic was an Atlanta Hawk after the team drafted him with the third pick. But the Hawks would trade Doncic’s rights for Trae Young who was drafted by the Dallas Mavs with the fifth pick.

Debates on social media have created ongoing arguments over who won the trade. Both players have achieved statistical success, multiple All-Star appearances, and a trip to the Conference Finals. In terms of stats, they are close when it comes to points, but Young leads in assists by over 1,000.

However, the debate will spark more discussion after Doncic’s career night in Atlanta, scoring 73 points. It’s the most points in the history of State Farm Arena, and tied for the fourth highest scoring game in NBA history.

Although the game remained close, Doncic won over the Atlanta crowd after passing the 60 point mark in the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray was able to slow Doncic a bit. But the Mavs star player finished with 73 points.

Young tipped his hat to Doncic for having a career night. “He was hot, he was going,’ Young said. “We were trying everything. We were trying to trap him.”

During post-game press conference, Doncic spoke with ADW about hearing cheers from the Atlanta crowd. “It was great,” he said. “I could’ve been here. But I think it worked out for both sides. I actually saw a fan with an Atlanta jersey with the number 77.”

While both Doncic and Young have thrived, some Hawks fans will continue to imagine the thought of Doncic actually wearing a No. 77 jersey in Atlanta.

