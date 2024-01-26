Digital Daily

TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Lands NAACP Image Awards Nomination

TikTok food critic Keith Lee has earned a nod from the NAACP.

On Thursday (January 25), nominees were unveiled for the 55th NAACP Image Awards, which is set to air on March 16 on BET and CBS.

Lee was nominated for Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year along with Angel Laketa Moore, Druski, Lynae Vanee, and Terrell Grice.

The popular TikToker shared the exciting news in a video on social media.

“Well this happened today….God Is Amazing 🙏🏽congratulations to everyone else nominated and mama we making it it 😅i appreciate every last person on this journey with me 🤞🏽 God Bless You 🙏🏽,” Lee wrote.

@keith_lee125💕 Testimony 💕 God Is Amazing 🙏🏽 Im forever thankful 🤞🏽 #foodcritic♬ Get In With Me – bossman._dlow

Lee has amassed nearly 16 million followers on TikTok, giving his takes and drawing attention to local restaurants in different cities. Last year, Lee launched a TikTok food tour where he visited different cities nationwide to review their food scene.

Lee recently announced Dallas as the next stop on his food tour.

Voting is currently open for Lee and other NAACP Image Award nominees ahead of the ceremony.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

