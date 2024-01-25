Raheem Morris To Be Hired As First Black Head Coach In Atlanta Falcons History, According To Reports

Raheem Morris will stand as the first Black head coach in the history of the Atlanta Falcons. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons will announce Morris as its new coach after the firing of Arthur Smith.

Morris once served as an interim head coach for the Falcons in 2020 after the team fired Dan Quinn.

In 2023, Morris served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Ram where the team finished with No. 19 overall defense.

Morris is the third Black head coach to be hired in 2024. The New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo and the Las Vegas Raiders hired Antonio Pierce.

