Nene Leakes Says ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Needs Reboot with New Cast (Videos)

Well it really hasn’t been that good since Nene Leakes left the show when fans tuned in record numbers to watch the real, real, housewife and the juciest peach of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Leakes was lauded by fans for her genuine grit and refreshing sense of humor that made her a natural draw for reality show viewers.

In 2023’s Season 15 though cast members and fans became concerned that BRAVO’s once most popular Housewives reality show would go the way of “Real Housewives of New York” with a complete recast and a new set of overindulged, self-centered wives and ex-wives. Granted RHOA which once led the “Housewives” franchise with 3 million weekly viewers had the advantage of a NeNe Leakes in the lead during its glory days.

Neakes’ is now speaking up on the state of RHAO and agrees that fans are tired of the same old catfights and the show needs new blood for Season 16.

Leakes departed the show in 2020, and the cast has since struggled to capture longtime viewers. She told TMZ that the show needs a fresh start.

“If they’re going to keep those same girls over and over … it’s not a good look,” she said in the clip above.

“I think they should keep a couple,” she continued, adding, “half of the cast should go.”

And while supporters of the cast of wily women wish Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora the best with their post-divorce lives, viewers are missing the Housewives of old and campaigning for a return of NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams.

“It hasn’t really been good since Nene [Leakes] left,” commented a long-time fan.

It’s highly unlikely that Leakes will return though since she sued Bravo and called on fans to boycott the show on multiple occasions.

When Bravo recognized that one of its longest-running franchises was getting stagnant and debuted a completely new cast this season on The Real Housewives of New York. The new cast and stories were well received, which means the resets won’t stop there.

According to Entertainment Tonight, amid fans’ displeasure with the most recent season, Bravo is reportedly looking to make “a major shakeup” to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told the outlet. “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars.”

Let’s be honest, RHOA hasn’t been the same without NeNe Leakes. She was a huge key to its success and the show has been scrambling for four seasons to fill the void she left behind. Since she had storylines and interactions with the other Housewives, her shadow still looms large. At this point, a complete reboot seems like the only way to save the show.

If Real Housewives of Atlanta brings in new women to follow, perhaps the show should take the franchise in a different direction from its usual heightened drama and basement behavior to focus on a younger generation whose lives aren’t centered around superficial subjects.

About Post Author