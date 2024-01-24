Teyana Taylor Confirms She’s Starring As Dionne Warwick — See Her Statement

Photo: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor has confirmed she’s portraying Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic.

On Wednesday (January 24), Taylor reshared a post on Instagram from Damon Elliot, Warwick’s son, who said the biopic was officially funded and has a shooting date.

“It’s official we are funded and have a shooting date! Elliot Entertainment is doing big things in 2024!” Elliot said in the original post.

Taylor shared her thoughts about the news and playing the iconic musician alongside a screenshot of Elliot’s post.

“Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror,” Taylor wrote in her caption. “Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today. She has taught us to be proud of who you are…. —Don’t Make Me Over. ❤️”

Taylor noted Warwick’s impact on the culture.

“@therealdionnew Your music and social involvement has enhanced the culture. Your soul and artistry serves as an example of not only resilience and strength, but of faith and purpose,” Taylor wrote.

“Thank you for trusting me, @coco_gilbert And our production company @theauntiesinc with telling your iconic story! We are so excited to make you proud,” she continued. “Shout out to @iamdamonelliott it’s GO TIMEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! It’s been a long time coming!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”