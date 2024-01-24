Digital Daily

Oscars 2024: The Black Nominees

The 2024 Oscar nominees have been unveiled, and several Black stars earned nods.

On Tuesday (January 22), actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jeffrey Wright all earned nods from the Academy for the first time.

The 2024 award ceremony will be aired on ABC on March 10. Keep scrolling to find out what your favorite Black stars were nominated for.

Danielle Brooks

Photo: Getty Images

Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Film: The Color Purple

Sterling K. Brown

Category: Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Film: American Fiction

Colman Domingo

Photo: Getty Images

Category: Best Actor In A Leading Role

Film: Rustin

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Photo: Getty Images

Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Film: The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright

Photo: Getty Images

Category: Best Actor In A Leading Role

Film: American Fiction

