Oscars 2024: The Black Nominees

On Tuesday (January 22), actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees for the 96th annual Academy Awards.
Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jeffrey Wright all earned nods from the Academy for the first time.
The 2024 award ceremony will be aired on ABC on March 10. Keep scrolling to find out what your favorite Black stars were nominated for.
Danielle Brooks
Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Film: The Color Purple
Sterling K. Brown
Category: Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Film: American Fiction
Colman Domingo
Category: Best Actor In A Leading Role
Film: Rustin
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Category: Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Film: The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright
Category: Best Actor In A Leading Role
Film: American Fiction
