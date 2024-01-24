Brother Of Keke Palmer’s Ex Files Restraining Order Against Her: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Sarunas Jackson, the brother of Keke Palmer’s former partner Darius Jackson, reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against the actress.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Sarunas accused Palmer, who shares son Leodis with his brother Darius, of harassment, stalking, and slander.

“She has gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public,” Sarunas said in the documents.“She has harassed and stalked my friends and family [sic] social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on my family.”

Palmer has allegedly “lied time and time again” and “lured” people in Sarunas’ circle into her “web of lies,” the documents state.

Sarunas, who’s appeared on shows Insecure and Good Trouble, also claimed Palmer has caused his career “damage.” In the documents, Sarunas requested the court grant a restraining order because he doesn’t want to “speak with her (Palmer)” and doesn’t want her to comment on him or his family.

Sarunas provided an email from Palmer’s attorney in which the Password host said she has “legitimate concerns” about her child’s safety when he’s around her former partner’s family.

“Sarunas (at whose home [Darius] proposes visitation takes place) has been accused of domestic violence by his spouse, including choking her in front of their daughter, and that there have been allegations of sexual abuse,” the letter states. “These are not things that Keke takes lightly, and an attempt by Darius to prematurely eliminate the monitor and give his family free reign around Leo will be vigorously opposed.”

Sarunas’ filing comes after Palmer filed for legal and physical custody of Leodis as well as a temporary restraining order against her former partner. Palmer claimed Darius was “unhinged, volatile, and dangerous” and abused her “multiple times over the past 2+ years,” according to court documents. Most recently, Darius allegedly “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” Palmer said in the documents.

Darius has denied that he ever abused Palmer. He also reportedly filed for a restraining order against the actress.

On Tuesday (January 23), Page Six reported that Sarunas was temporarily denied the restraining order against Palmer. A court hearing on the matter is set for February 7. Court documents obtained by the outlet state there was “insufficient evidence that great irreparable harm would result” from not granting the restraining order.