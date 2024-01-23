What Does Snoop Dogg Have to Do With Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial

As defense attorneys for Young Thug, aka Jeffery Williams referenced the actions and behavior of more celebrities, adding Snoop Dogg to the mix along with Serena Willaims and Lebron James on Day 20 of the YSL RICO trial onlookers and jury members are getting the message that flashing a gang sign doesn’t make you a gang member.

After presiding judge Glanville allowed rap lyrics to be introduced in court as evidence of gang affiliation and/or criminal activity, Young Thug’s attorney continued to drill Trontavious Steplyrhens, who took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Young Thug and other defendants.

In Monday’s hearing, Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl performance, LeBron James, and other celebrities took center stage as the defense continued to question Stephens about the use of what the prosecution has called gang signs used by Young Thug and his co-defendants.

During the performance, Snoop Dogg did the “crip walk” dance while wearing a blue bandanna print outfit, which is the color associated with the California-based street gang.

Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steele brought up the “wipe your nose” gesture that’s often done by Young Thug. Prosecutors contend that Young Thug used the gesture as a gang sign.

Steele continued to cross-examine Stephens and questioned him about alleged gang culture and celebrities. He brought up Serena Williams who did the Crip walk dance after winning Wimbledon in 2012. Stephens responded by saying that he doesn’t watch tennis.

But Steel introduced a clip where LeBron James wiped his nose and said “Slime” while shaking a teammates hand.

The trial will resume today, Tuesday, Jan. 23. Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

