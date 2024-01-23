Sen. Tim Scott Announces Engagement To Girlfriend After Endorsing Trump

Photo: Getty Images

GOP Senator Tim Scott, a potential running mate for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, is engaged to be married.

According to Fox News, Scott announced that he proposed to his girlfriend, Mindy Noce, in Kiawah Island, South Carolina on Saturday (January 20).

“Going to the beach and getting on one knee, and asking Mindy to marry me was so much more important than anything else, and I wanted to make sure that that sacred day would not be disturbed by anything political,” Scott told Trey Gowdy during an appearance on Sunday Night in America.

Scott and Noce reportedly met at church about a year ago and bonded over Bible Study. Scott introduced Noce during a debate in November before ending his White House bid.

The senator’s engagement comes after he endorsed Trump for president last week. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also dropped his bid for the presidency on Sunday (January 21) and endorsed Trump.

“it’s time for us to unite our party so that we make sure that the only target we’re talking about is firing Joe Biden,” Scott told Fox News.

“Our country can’t take four more years. I’m not sure we could take ten more months,” he added. “The best way for us to get rid of Joe Biden as our president is to unite our party now behind Donald Trump.”