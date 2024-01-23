Arts and Culture

Dave Chappelle Blasts Katt Williams For Dissing Black Comedians

Dave Chappelle slammed Katt Williams for his comments about Black comedians on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

On Friday (January 19), Chappelle addressed Williams’ comments from the viral interview while on stage at MonDERAYS at the Hollywood Improv.

“What part of the game is this? He only ethered n*****. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said of Williams during his set. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

Chapelle’s comments come after Williams came for Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, and Steve Harvey, and several other Black comedians during his now-viral interview on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast.

“Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time: ‘F**k this one, and f**k that one, and f**k this one,’” Chappelle said Friday. “But, n****, I didn’t hear anything that you did wrong. He didn’t do nothin’ wrong? Katt didn’t do nothin’ wrong?… Katt was talking about s**t that n***** did to other n*****, but not about anything that n***** did to him.”

Warning: Explicit

The comedian later said that he does “f**k with Katt hard.” However, Chapelle said he doesn’t know why Williams would attack fellow Black comedians when “all of us are trying to be in a better situation.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Black Information Network

