Atlanta Leaders React To The Passing Of Dexter Scott King

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son and the third child of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, has passed.

The King Center announced that Dexter passed after a valiant battle with prostate cancer. He transitioned at his home in Malibu, California.

Following the news, several prominent figures in Atlanta and nationwide shared their condolences.

Bernice King:

“I cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling, my brother, Dexter. I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”

Mayor Andre Dickens:

“I stand with Atlanta and so many worldwide in grieving the loss of Dexter Scott King. His profound and unwavering love for his family positioned him as a guardian of his father and mother’s legacies. Dexter held various titles—Morehouse Man, humanitarian, Civil Rights activist, and even actor. However, above all, he was a devoted family man. My heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Leah Weber King, Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, their entire extended family, and all who knew and loved him.”

Helene D. Gayle, President of Spelman College:

“Spelman College is saddened to learn of the passing of Dexter King, the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King. Dexter King, like his father, was a Morehouse alumnus. He also served as chairman of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

We extend sincere condolences to his loved ones and remaining siblings, Martin Luther King, III. and Spelman alumna Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, C’85. Our thoughts and prayers are also with his cousin, Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, C’86, professor of psychology here at Spelman. The Spelman community and Atlanta University Center have been enriched by the presence of the King family over many decades. We recently celebrated the life of Christine Farris King, C’48, Dexter’s aunt, and the College’s longest-serving faculty member.

The Spelman College community is forever indebted to the King family for planting the mission of the Beloved Community in all our hearts, and we honor the many sacrifices made by the King family to make our country and world more equitable and just.”

Al Sharpton:

“I was heartbroken to hear that Dexter King left us this morning, but I was comforted by the knowledge he is reunited with his parents and sister. Dexter was only seven when his hero, his role model, and, most importantly, his father was taken from us. He turned that pain into activism, however, and dedicated his life to advancing the dream Martin and Coretta Scott King had for their children, their grandchildren, and all the generations to come after. My love and prayers are with my brother, Martin III, Arndrea, their daughter Yolanda, and Bernice. We mourn with them for the loss of their brother – our brother – who left us far too soon.”

Magic Johnson:

“Rest in Peace to Dexter King, son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, following his battle with cancer. Dexter King devoted his life to carrying on his father’s legacy, serving as the chairman of the King Center and president of the King Estate! Cookie and I are sending our prayers to the entire King family during this already difficult time.”

The Carter Center:

“We send our love and deepest condolences to the King family on the passing of Dexter Scott King. His legacy as a humanitarian and Civil Rights activist lives on. May he rest in peace.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell:

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Scott King, activist and youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dexter King continued the legacy of his father, working tirelessly to promote the advancement of civil rights and non-violence. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the ongoing struggle for justice and equality.”

Yvette D. Clarke

“Rest in Power to Dexter King, son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King. He dedicated his life to activism, striving to advance the dream his father & mother had fought for. I share my deepest condolences to Dexter’s family & friends as we mourn his passing.”

