100 Black Men Of Atlanta Launch ‘Brother to Brother’ Series Season 1

The 100 Black Men of Atlanta recently launched the first season of its series, “Brother to Brother.” Hosted by Louis Negron, the series showcases members who are not only esteemed business leaders but also passionate about serving the community.

The first season features men from different classes and generations of the organization, all dedicated to supporting the youth of the Atlanta community.

Distinguished guests:

Dr. Willie H. Clemons, Retired Executive Director at Morehouse School of Medicine and Author

Milton Jones, Founding Member at Peachtree Providence Partners

Ryan Wilson, Co-Founder of The Gathering Spots

James “Jay” Bailey, President and CEO at H.J. Russell Innovations Center for Entrepreneurs

Clyde E. Mize, Jr., Partner at Goggans, Stutzman, Hudson, Wilson & Mize, LLP

