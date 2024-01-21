NNPA Sponsor Google News Initiative Announce Collaboration with AFP to Combat Election Disinformation

The Google News Initiative counts as a trusted partner of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), and sponsor of the NNPA’s 2024 Mid-Winter Training Conference that begins on Wednesday, January 24, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The Google News Initiative, which works with publishers and journalists to fight misinformation, share resources, and build a diverse and innovative news ecosystem, has joined forces with Global news agency AFP to launch a comprehensive digital course tailored for journalists and journalism students.

The Google News Initiative counts as a trusted partner of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), and sponsor of the NNPA’s 2024 Mid-Winter Training Conference that begins on Wednesday, January 24, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The NNPA, representing 250 African American newspapers and media companies in the United States, will hosts its annual conference at the B Ocean Beach Resort under the theme, “Empower the Black Press, the Black Vote, and Black America.” Google News Initiative’s involvement reflects a commitment to impactful corporate partnerships.

The collaboration between the Google News Initiative and AFP is considered timely in anticipation of the 2024 global elections, where an estimated 2 billion individuals are expected to cast their votes, the course is strategically designed to address the growing concern of election-related disinformation.

Reportedly, the course, divided into two segments, aims to equip participants with essential skills to counter the spread of false information. Covering topics such as efficient online searches, image and video origin tracing, online self-protection, digital evidence preservation, and archive location, the program addresses the evolving challenges of the digital age. Advanced techniques, including climate claim verification, enhanced social media searches, geolocation, identifying witnesses to breaking news, image vetting, and identifying reliable health sources, are also part of the curriculum.

Featuring contributions from lecturers and professors from esteemed journalism institutions such as Hong Kong Baptist University, The University of Hong Kong, Journalism & Media Studies Centre (HKU), and Sciences Po Paris Journalism School, the initiative draws on a wealth of expertise. Additionally, participants will be introduced to tools and case studies from AFP’s global digital investigation team, enhancing the practical learning experience.

The announcement of this course underscores the critical importance of arming media professionals with the necessary tools to ensure information integrity during the crucial election phase. The multilingual course is now open for enrollment, reflecting a commitment to global education and the ongoing battle against misinformation.