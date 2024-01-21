Frank Ski leaves Cox Media Group’s WALR Kiss 104.1 and announces ‘Inspirational Vitamin’ book and new music to come in 2024!

“I say all the time in my Inspirational Vitamin that “When it’s time to move you gotta move, not just wait, but when God says move, you gotta move immediately,” shared Frank Ski in a recent Instagram message announcing that he’s moving onward from Cox Media Group’s WALR Kiss 104.1 Atlanta’s Best R&B where he has hosted the morning show for the past three years.

Frank Ski opened the IG message expressing his appreciation first and foremost to Cox Media Group. In a written statement, he shared, “Though it’s going to be difficult parting ways with all my friends at CMG, I’m equally excited about expanding my syndication to even greater heights and super-serving all our affiliates. Radio continues to motivate me every day as I feel a responsibility to help educate and entertain our communities while also giving back and making a difference.”

The legendary syndicated radio personality, businessman, philanthropist, and host of The Frank Show airs in syndication through Compass Media Networks and Oceanic Tradewinds. Affiliates including his highly rated afternoon show on WHUR 96.3FM (Washington DC) co-hosted with Nina Brown. Compass and Oceanic are in talks to expand the syndication to nearly two dozen additional affiliates throughout the nation this year.

Additionally in the works for 2024 for Frank Ski is the release of his book, “Inspirational Vitamin,” based on his legendary daily radio benchmark as well as two full-length musical albums: Climate Change & The 25th Anniversary of Frank Ski. Fondly known as the “Rainmaker of Urban Radio,” the first single from Climate Change, “Lovely Day,” releases on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

Frank Ski is also an award-winning songwriter whose songs have been sampled creating mega-hits for other artists. His 1992 club banga, “ Whores In This House ,” was sampled to create Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega-hit, “ WAP .” The same song was also sampled in Lil Wayne song, “In This House,” which appeared on the deluxe version of Tha Carter V released in 2018. Frank Ski’s catalog also includes the Spring Break anthem, “Doo Doo Brown.”

He closed the post with an inspirational message, “I could not get on the air every day and do the ‘Inspirational Vitamin’ and tell you to move into your purpose, to tell you that God wants you to walk it out. HE wants you to move into your destiny. I could not continue to preach that to you in the morning without doing it myself, so it’s with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to WALR, but God’s got big things working and I’m super excited!”

Click here to watch Frank Ski’s official message and follow @Frankski everywhere.

