Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young Diagnosed With Concussion Following Loss To Cleveland Cavs

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could miss several games after suffering a concussion. During the waning minutes of Saturday’s loss the Cleveland Cavs, Young took a charge from Cavs player Isaac Okoro.

Young remained on the floor after the play and was taken to the locker room where he was treated.

On Jan. 21, the Hawks revealed that Young suffered a concussion.

In a statement, the Hawks said, “Per the league’s Concussion Policy, Young will begin the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation process. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the process. Each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Before the 116-95 loss to the Cavs, the Hawks were on a three-game winning streak led by Dejounte Murray’s late-game heroics against Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

The will travel to the west coast today for a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday and will face the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 24.

