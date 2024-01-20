Digital Daily

Over 100 Possible Graves Found In Black Cemetery At MacDill Air Force Base

121 potential graves from a destroyed Black cemetery were found at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

On Thursday (January 18), Terry Montrose, MacDill’s deputy chief of public affairs, said crews identified 58 probable and 63 possible graves following an archaeological survey and searches near the base’s Tanker Way Gate, per WTSP.

The discovery comes after the Tampa Bay History Center alerted federal officials that graves were possibly located at the site. MacDill Air Force Base launched a formal investigation and search for the graves in 2019.

The Florida Department of Military Affairs’ Veteran’s Grave Registration, a survey of cemeteries across the state, also suggested that a cemetery of graves was located southeast of the Interbay Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue intersection. MacDill hired researchers to find the cemetery’s exact location and confirm the presence of graves.

MacDill spokesperson Laura Anderson spoke out about the search in a statement.

“Obviously we can’t change what has happened in the past, but we want to work and make sure that all of those who have been laid to rest here get the dignity and respect that they deserve,” Anderson said. “We made that promise that we were going to look and we’re going to keep looking. We’re not going to give up until we’ve found everything that we possibly can.”

Base officials said more surveys for potential graves will be conducted through this year and could continue into 2025.

