Digital Daily

Malia Obama Debuts Short Film ‘The Heart’ At Sundance

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, is making her Sundance Film Festival debut.

According to People, Malia, 25, is premiering a short film she wrote and directed called The Heart at 2024 Sundance, which is held at the Prospector Square Theater in Park City, Utah.

The Heart is a fiction film that follows a grieving son whose mother left him an unusual request in her will when she died.

During an interview for Sundance called “Meet The Artist,” Malia said she hopes the film makes people “feel a bit less lonely.”

“The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things,” she said. “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are,” she continued about the project.

Malia donned a gray coat, white button-down shirt, and black jeans as she walked the red carpet at the film festival.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content