Malia Obama Debuts Short Film ‘The Heart’ At Sundance

Photo: Getty Images

Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, is making her Sundance Film Festival debut.

According to People, Malia, 25, is premiering a short film she wrote and directed called The Heart at 2024 Sundance, which is held at the Prospector Square Theater in Park City, Utah.

The Heart is a fiction film that follows a grieving son whose mother left him an unusual request in her will when she died.

During an interview for Sundance called “Meet The Artist,” Malia said she hopes the film makes people “feel a bit less lonely.”

“The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things,” she said. “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are,” she continued about the project.

Malia donned a gray coat, white button-down shirt, and black jeans as she walked the red carpet at the film festival.