Snoop Dogg’s 24-Year-Old Daughter Cori Reveals She Suffered Stroke

Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg, has revealed she suffered a “severe stroke.”

On Thursday (January 18), Broadus, who Snoop shares with wife Shanté, shared the news on her Instagram Story.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Broadus wrote alongside a photo from what appeared to be a hospital. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

It’s unclear what led to the stroke. Broadus’ current condition is also unclear.

The rapper’s daughter has been previously open about her journey with lupus, which she was diagnosed with at age 6. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation in multiple organs in the body.

Broadus told People in September that she was taking an “all-natural” approach to her health and had been feeling “good, better than I’ve ever been.”

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” Broadus previously said. “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

“My body is not achy,” she added. “When you have lupus, that’s one of the number one things. You have achy joints, you have arthritis. And now I’m like, damn, I’m not complaining about my knees, my feet, my hands, my back.”

