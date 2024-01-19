Fani Willis Accuses Special Prosecutor’s Wife Of Conspiring To Undermine Trump’s RICO Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to a subpoena that would force her to give a pretrial deposition in divorce proceedings involving special prosecutor, Nathan Wade.

Through Cinque Axam, Willis asked for the subpoena to be dismissed stating, Joycelyn Wade “has conspired with interested parties in the criminal election interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis.”

One week ago, the attorney for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official, asked his charges to be dismissed due to an affair Willis allegedly had with special prosecutor Wade. The motion claimed that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. There was also claims that Willis signed off to pay Wade $654,000 since 2022 to serve as a special prosecutor.

However, there has yet to be any evidence that proves an alleged affair between Willis and Wade.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the Trump RICO case, scheduled a hearing to address the allegations to be held on Feb. 15.

During a recent speech at Big Bethel Church, Willis addressed the recent controversy surrounding special prosecutor Wade. She said that Wade was paid at the same rate of her other special prosecutors and was being targeted unfairly.

Willis called out the accusation without mentioning Wade by name during her speech.

“Why are they so surprised that a diverse team can accomplish the extraordinary,” she said. “They attack this lawyer with impeccable credentials who had been a judge for more than two years. With a private practice for more than 20 years, representing businesses in civil litigation. Served as a prosecutor. A criminal defense lawyer. Special Assistant Attorney General. One Chief Justice Roberts been an award from the State Bar of Georgia. You know, they aren’t just giving those to Black men. The same Black man I hired was acceptable when a Republican in another town hired him and paid him twice the rate I paid him? Why is the white male Republican judge good enough, but the Black female Democrats not?”

