Katt Williams Back Hurling Accusations, This Time Ludacris is the Target

The irascible comedian Katt Williams is determined to continue his one man crusade to right the perceived slights he’s encountered in his career at the hands of fellow actots and comedians. His most recent alleged culp[rit is Atlanta’ s own favorite son Ludacris.

On a recent episode of Suge Knight’s “Collect Call” podcast in which he shared that he’s working on a posthumous 2pac album featuring Cardi B, the veteran comic also responded to one of the most successful rappers of the 21st century with some bars of his own.

During his viral and highly controversial appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” Williams claimed Ludacris only landed his role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise because he was associated with the Illuminati.

“There was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made,” Williams said. “So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more with the points.”

“And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

Luda caught wind of what Williams said (like everyone else) and responded with a freestyle. If you haven’t heard, listen below:

Solid bars from a legendary rapper. Seemingly, it looked like Williams was going to let Luda do his thing and focus on his own endeavors.

Nah. After staying silent for two weeks, Williams responded with some bars of his own during his appearance on “Collect Call,” where he previewed the diss track he has stashed away for the “Get Back rapper.”

“I’m coming for your number one spot/One one of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud…” Williams rapped.

“Oh Chris, I wish it never came to this/And you pissed rapper free for the first time but you dissin’ this, the wrong side of history/And a time like this, so so Ludacris.”

Collect Call, Episode 9: 1st Guest Call – Katt Williams Part 1

The actor-comedian Katt Williams blasted several of his peers during a podcast episode that’s gone viral.

During Wednesday’s (January 3) episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Williams was critical of Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Rickey Smiley, a group he described as a “gang” of “low-brow comedians,” per USA Today.

“For 30 years, they’re a group. These aren’t three random guys,” Williams told podcast host Shannon Sharpe. “All of these dudes are co-entwined and they share secrets, and this is the age of truth.”

During the podcast, Williams claimed Cedric the Entertainer stole a joke from a comedy set he performed on BET’s ComicView in the 90s.

“This is not just a random joke. This is my very best joke and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke,” Williams said. “1998, I’m doing this joke. It’s on ‘ComicView.’ Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience. He comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on ‘The (Original) Kings Of Comedy,’ and he’s doing it verbatim.”

Williams said he could no longer give Cedric a “pass” for using his joke after he denied taking the material.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said.

Williams also alleged that Harvey copied the premise of his 1996 show The Steve Harvey Show from fellow comedian Mark Curry. Curry played a teacher in 1992’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, while Harvey played a high school music teacher on his show.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” Williams said. “Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit.”

Willaims also took aim at Harvey’s acting skills.

“You couldn’t be a movie star,” Williams said. “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good … and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”